Strange Fruit: With Your Family Around You, You're Never Alone

This week on Strange Fruit, Louisville activist Talesha Wilson joins us for a news roundup, including Oprah's Golden Globes speech and whether we want her to run for president.

We also talk about H&M's racist hoodie and why you need black people on your marketing and design team.

And finally, some facts: This is our 227th episode. '227' has one of the best TV theme songs of all time. Ergo, we devote a large portion of this week's show to which black shows have the best theme songs — old school and contemporary.

(I mean no place, child.)