© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Hoover Saga Continues, Medicaid Waiver Approved

By Ryland Barton
Published January 12, 2018 at 10:58 PM EST
Jeff Hoover
Jeff Hoover

This week, the state legislature continued to preoccupy itself with a sexual harassment scandal in the House of Representatives. After saying he would resign, and then he wouldn't, Rep. Jeff Hoover formally resigned his post as Speaker of the House.

Meanwhile, a new pension bill still hasn’t emerged. But on Friday, Gov. Matt Bevin got some good news in the form of federal approval for his proposal to overhaul the state’s Medicaid system.

Kentucky Public Radio's Ryland Barton has this week's edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Suggested Reading:

Hoover Officially Resigns Speakership, Says Bevin Spread ‘Lies From Hell’

Hoover Lashes Out At State Lawmakers Seeking His Expulsion

9 Kentucky House Democrats Aren’t Seeking Re-election. Why?

Kentucky House Disbands Committee Investigating Hoover Allegations

New Pension Proposal Unlikely Ahead Of Bevin’s Budget Address

Tags
News Jeff Hooverkentucky general assemblypensionsGovernor Matt BevinmedicaidKentucky General Assembly
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content