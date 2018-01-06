Strange Fruit: New Year, Fresh Fruit!

Happy 2018, y'all!

This week we're joined by one of Doc's former students, Chelsie Griffin. Chelsie is now a teacher herself — of fifth-graders in Louisiana's Ascension Parish. In her district, corporal punishment is still allowed in school.

Chelsie and Doc talk about discipline techniques that work — and don't work — in their respective classrooms. And we all tackle the issue of physical punishment in black households.

We also share some hair-raising stories from this past New Year's Eve, and talk about whether resolutions are worth making.