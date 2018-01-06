© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Strange Fruit: New Year, Fresh Fruit!

By Laura Ellis
Published January 6, 2018 at 12:00 PM EST
Strange Fruit Chelsie Griffin

Happy 2018, y'all!

This week we're joined by one of Doc's former students, Chelsie Griffin. Chelsie is now a teacher herself — of fifth-graders in Louisiana's Ascension Parish. In her district, corporal punishment is still allowed in school.

Chelsie and Doc talk about discipline techniques that work — and don't work — in their respective classrooms. And we all tackle the issue of physical punishment in black households.

We also share some hair-raising stories from this past New Year's Eve, and talk about whether resolutions are worth making.

Tags
News discipline in schoolsstrange fruit
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content