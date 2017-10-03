Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet To Run For Louisville Mayor

Republican Angela Leet wants to be mayor of Louisville.

The Metro Councilwoman announced in a Facebook video Tuesday morning that she intends to run for the office in the 2018 election.

"I want to be your mayor because my story is your story and our story represents all that can be great about Louisville," she said in the two-minute video.

In an email announcing her run, Leet pledges to support police, be pro-business and make government more transparent. She also criticizes the installation of bike lanes across the city and emphasizes a desire to eliminate graffiti and "tackle the drug epidemic that’s tearing families apart and bringing crime to our streets."

The head of the Jefferson County Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leet represents Metro Council District 7 — which includes an array of small, independent cities in the county's eastern corridor, including Westmoorland, Autumn Ridge and Eagle Creek. She was elected to the Metro Council in November 2014.

A Louisville native, Leet is an engineer and entrepreneur. She serves on the council's public safety committee and helped lead a charge calling for the removal of the Louisville Metro Police Department Chief, Steve Conrad.

Leet also chairs the council committee handling the removal process of Councilman Dan Johnson — who was accused earlier this year of sexual harassment.

Leet has criticized Mayor Greg Fischer's administration for a lack of transparency regarding taxpayer funded Kentucky Derby parties and police surveillance.

And she is the first Republican to come forward as a challenger to Fischer, a Democrat who announced earlier this year he'd seek a third term.

“We have an important decision to make — we can either keep building bike lanes, or we can begin building a better city by solving the tough issues," she said in the email announcing her campaign. "Our priorities must change so that all areas of our community are safer and more prosperous."

Jackie Green, a local entrepreneur, has also announced he'll challenge Fischer. Green will run as an Independent.