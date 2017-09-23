© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: Parenting While Black And Queer

By Laura Ellis
Published September 23, 2017 at 3:00 PM EDT
Jenn Jackson
jennmjackson.com
/

Have you ever joked with a little girl about having a boyfriend? Did your birds-and-bees talk include the words, "a mommy and a daddy?"

The way we talk to kids can reinforce gender binaries, stereotypes, and heteronormativity. And of course, "having the talk" means something else entirely for black parents.

That's why journalist Jenn Jackson calls parenting as a black queer person an inherently political act. She joins us this week to talk about how she teaches her kids to think critically about social norms, gender performance, and the expectations people have of them based on their gender and race. Listen to this week's episode in the player above.

Strange Fruit is available wherever you get your podcasts. 

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
