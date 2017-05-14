Strange Fruit: A Very Special Mother's Day Show

This is Mother's Day weekend, and we decided to have two very special guests on the show to celebrate: our moms! Jaison interviewed Kaila's mom, Sylvia, and Kaila interviewed Jaison's mom, Jacky. Embarrassing baby stories ensued.

We also invited some of our fruitcakes to tell stories about their moms, and what they shared will make you laugh, cry, and want to hug your mom. Listen in the player above and subscribe to Strange Fruit wherever you get your podcasts.

Pictured in the featured image: Sylvia and baby Kaila.