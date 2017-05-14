© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: A Very Special Mother's Day Show

By Laura Ellis
Published May 14, 2017 at 4:49 PM EDT
Kaila and her mom
submitted
/
Sylvia with baby Kaila

This is Mother's Day weekend, and we decided to have two very special guests on the show to celebrate: our moms! Jaison interviewed Kaila's mom, Sylvia, and Kaila interviewed Jaison's mom, Jacky. Embarrassing baby stories ensued.

Jaison and his mom
Submitted
Jaison and his mom, Jacky.

Kaila and her mom
Submitted
Kaila and her mom, Sylvia

We also invited some of our fruitcakes to tell stories about their moms, and what they shared will make you laugh, cry, and want to hug your mom. Listen in the player above and subscribe to Strange Fruit wherever you get your podcasts.

Pictured in the featured image: Sylvia and baby Kaila.

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
