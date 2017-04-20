Five Things: Writer Anne Bogel On Coffee, Jane Austen, And Good Walking Shoes

On this week’s edition of Five Things, my guest is Louisville writer Anne Bogel.

Her blog, Modern Mrs. Darcy (which I've enjoyed reading for years), covers a variety of topics: work, family, style, and her primary passion, books. She also hosts a podcast called “ What Should I Read Next,” in which she helps readers find new books to enjoy.

We talked about her favorite kinds of coffee -- and why it's challenging for her to find a new favorite, the importance of a good pair of walking shoes, and just how much she really loves Jane Austen.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to Five Things wherever you get your podcasts.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/318608058" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]