Curious Louisville: Why Do We Have Sister Cities?

By Laura Ellis
Published April 14, 2017 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sister Cities

At the corner of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive, near where Jim Porter's used to be, there's a pathway leading into the Irish Hill Greenway section of Beargrass Creek. Stretching across the top of this path is a sign made up of nine circles, each decorated with the name and symbol of a city.

IMG_2596-980x735.jpg

Mainz, Germany.  Leeds, England. Montpellier, France. Jiujang, PR China. Quito, Ecuador. La Plata, Argentina. Tamale, Ghana. Perm, Russia. (Not pictured: Adapazari, Turkey — the baby of the family)

JP Ellenberger Curios Lousville
Submitted
Question asker J.P. Ellenberger (pictured with girlfriend Sara Kelly)

What do they have in common? They're our sister cities! Why? That's what J.P. Ellenberger wanted to know. He submitted his question to Curious Louisville, and WFPL's Roxanne Scott found out the answer.

Our story starts with a conference at the White House after World War II, in an atmosphere of uncertainty, and ends in a dainty coffee cup in Portland, poured among new friends.

Listen in the player above, download this story, or subscribe to Curious Louisville wherever you get your podcasts. Submit your question at curiouslouisville.org.

News Curious Louisvillesister cities
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
