News

Five Things: Air Guitar Champ Matt Burns On Bill And Ted, Video Games And Ukeleles

By Tara Anderson
Published April 13, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT
Airistotle
Photo courtesy of US Air Guitar
/

On this week’s edition of Five Things, my guest is Matt Burns, the reigning world champion of competitive air guitar.

When he’s not melting faces onstage, he’s a waiter in Staten Island, New York. He’s been in Louisville as part of the cast of " Airness," a play about air guitar at Actors Theatre of Louisville.

Burns played the announcer for the various air guitar competitions that were depicted onstage, and then at the end of the show, he gave a special surprise performance that had the audience on their feet. 

In the excerpt above, we talked about his stage name -- Airistotle -- and how he chose it.

Listen to the full episode here:

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/317487354" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]

Tags
News Five Thingsactors theatre
