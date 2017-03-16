Kentucky Lawmakers Approve REAL ID Bill To Meet Federal Standards

The state legislature has again approved a bill to bring the state into compliance with stricter identification card policies required by the federal government. Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed a similar version of the REAL ID bill last year but indicated he supports it this year.

The bill would create an enhanced driver’s license issued by the state Transportation Cabinet instead of county clerks offices.

Those who opt out of the new license would need additional ID like a passport to board domestic air flights and enter military bases.

Kentucky is currently out of compliance with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005.

Officials say if the bill is signed into law, the state will be granted an extension until 2019 when the new driver’s license is in place.

Bevin vetoed the bill last year in response to conservative opposition to the bill. He has indicated he will not veto the bill this year.