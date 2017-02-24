Record High Temperatures Call For Some Sax In Downtown Louisville

You probably don’t need us to tell you how unseasonably nice the weather has been for the past couple of days. Louisville broke a record on Friday, as the temperature nudged past 78 degrees. That’s only happened three times in the past 134 years.

Residents seemed to take it in stride. On Fourth Street, by Louisville Public Media’s office, Michael Lamont Higgins got out his sax for a jam session on the sidewalk.

Give it a listen in the player above.