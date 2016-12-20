© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Stay Classical, Louisville: 90.5 WUOL Celebrates 40 Years On The Air

By Stephen George
Published December 20, 2016 at 9:31 PM EST
WUOL
90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville
/

At 6 a.m. on December 20, 1976, 90.5 WUOL came to life on Louisville airwaves. And our all-classical sister station has continued to grow and innovate during the past four decades.

On Tuesday, they celebrated by playing portions of the first broadcast on air.

I talked with Daniel Gilliam, program director of 90.5 WUOL, about the history – and future – of classical music on the radio.

Listen to our conversation in the audio player above.

To see photos of the early days of WUOL, check out this gallery.

Listen to messages left by loyal listeners -- including Jecorey "1200" Arthur and Mayor Greg Fischer -- to celebrate the anniversary:

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/playlists/285041385" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]

For more on the 40th anniversary of 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, visit WUOL.org.

News
Stephen George
Stephen George is President and CEO of Louisville Public Media. Email Stephen at sgeorge@lpm.org.
See stories by Stephen George