Metro Council Wants Public Input On Budget

Louisville residents are being invited to share their thoughts about Mayor Greg Fischer's recent budget proposal.

Fischer presented his $822 million budget to the Metro Council last week. He's pushing for heavy investments in public safety and infrastructure repair.

Fischer is seeking to spend about $23 million on road improvements and bike lane additions, as well as $14 million for city technology upgrades. Roughly $12 million would go toward new police cars, ambulances and fire trucks.

The council's budget committee is calling for public input on Wednesday to help guide the coming debate about the spending plan.

“The budget committee believes it is very important to hear from the public first when it comes to spending tax dollars for the coming year,” said Councilwoman Marianne Butler, a Democrat from District 15 who chairs the committee.

The full council is expected to vote on the budget at the end of June.

Committee Vice-chair Angela Leet, a Republican who represents District 7, said the public input process gives residents the chance to "share their vision for what priorities they would like to see included in our budget."

Anyone interested in addressing the council committee has to sign up prior to the meeting, at 4 p.m. The public input period will begin at 5 p.m. The meeting is set for Wednesday, June 1, on the third floor of City Hall.

Non-profit groups requesting external agency funding will be allowed one speaker. Only those groups that that applied in March for funding may speak, according to a news release.