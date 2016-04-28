Hear From A JCTC Teacher Who Was Laid Off Thursday

Over the next few weeks, 34 faculty members and student advisers will be fired from Jefferson Community and Technical College, a campus spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

The layoffs come amid budget cuts and falling enrollment, according to a spokesperson for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

The impacted employees will remain on the school's payroll until the end of June, when the fiscal year ends, according to the spokeswoman.

They'll also have the chance to enroll in a limited amount of classes next semester.

Lisa Simon learned Thursday morning her position is among those being terminated. For nearly 10 years, she's taught art and helped students navigate the complexities of transitioning from high school or work to community college, and then into a traditional college.

After getting news of her termination, she still had classes to teach.

Simon stopped by the WFPL studio Thursday to talk about how funding cuts and how instability in the state's education institutions are impacting students.

