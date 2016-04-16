© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: We Have A Budget!

By Ryland Barton
Published April 16, 2016 at 4:00 PM EDT
kentucky senate

This week in state politics, lawmakers finally came to an agreement on a state budget, and Kentuckians with certain felony convictions will be able to clear their records under a new law.

The budget agreement doesn't deal with Gov. Matt Bevin's current-year cuts to higher education, over which Attorney General Andy Beshear has filed a lawsuit.

Next year's legislative session will convene all the way on Jan. 3.

Suggested Reading:

Kentucky Lawmakers Reach Budget Deal; Over $1 Billion For Pensions

Felony Expungement Bill Signed Into Kentucky Law

Blame Game Continues In Frankfort Over Benefind Rollout

Kentucky Attorney General Sues Bevin Over Education Cuts

Tags
News kentucky general assembly2016 sessionGovernor Matt BevinKentucky General Assembly
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
