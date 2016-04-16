Kentucky Politics Distilled: We Have A Budget!

This week in state politics, lawmakers finally came to an agreement on a state budget, and Kentuckians with certain felony convictions will be able to clear their records under a new law.

The budget agreement doesn't deal with Gov. Matt Bevin's current-year cuts to higher education, over which Attorney General Andy Beshear has filed a lawsuit.

Next year's legislative session will convene all the way on Jan. 3.

