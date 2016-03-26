Kentucky Politics Distilled: Final Budget Negotiations Begin

This week in Kentucky politics, lawmakers started the final negotiations over the state budget.

At stake are big issues: How to fix the state’s ailing pension systems, whether to start funding state universities based on “performance metrics” and how much money to leave aside for the future.

And at the very end of the week, in a Friday afternoon news conference, we learned the former secretary of the Personnel Cabinet -- and until this week, state deputy attorney general -- has been charged with taking bribes to sway state business to a consulting firm.

Listen to this episode in the player above.

