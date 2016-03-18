Kentucky Politics Distilled: Budget Race Begins

This week in Kentucky politics, the House of Representatives finally presented its version of the state budget, restoring some spending cuts proposed by Gov. Matt Bevin.

The Kentucky Senate is considering a bill that would let some people clear felonies from their records.

And the Senate approved a measure that would allow business owners to deny services based on their religious beliefs.

All that and more during this week's edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled. Click on the player above to listen.

