News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Trump Comes To Town

By Ryland Barton
Published March 4, 2016 at 9:02 PM EST
donald trump

This week in Kentucky politics, presidential candidates Donald Trump and Ben Carson came to town ahead of the Kentucky Republican caucus.

Trump's rally drew complaints from protesters who say they were aggressively shoved out of the event.

Meanwhile with U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky out of the presidential race, expectations have been lowered for the caucus, for which he advocated and helped engineer.

Also, the state legislature is considering a new bill that would add restrictions to abortion facilities in the state.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
