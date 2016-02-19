Kentucky Politics Distilled: Marriage License 'Fix' Advances
This week in Kentucky politics, the controversy over abortion services in Louisville intensified after the Bevin Administration sued a Planned Parenthood branch.
Meanwhile, a bill to create different marriage licenses for heterosexual and homosexual couples advanced in the General Assembly. And the Bevin Administration released new details of how the Kynect health insurance exchange will be replaced.
Here's a roundup of the happenings this week in Kentucky state politics. (Listen to the latest episode in the audio player above.)
