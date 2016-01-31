© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: Why Aren't There More Latino And Asian-American Elected Officials?

By Laura Ellis
Published January 31, 2016 at 12:55 PM EST
What percentage of your state's population is Latino, or Asian-American? Do Latinos and Asian-Americans make up that same percentage of your state's government? We can tell you, without knowing your state, those percentages don't align.

A new report from the New American Leaders Project explains why. That organization is focused on training first- and second-generation immigrants to run for office. The report, "States of Inclusion: New American Journeys to Elected Office," shows there's much work left to be done.

This week we talk with Christian Phillips, a research fellow with the NALP, about some of the barriers that keep Latinos and Asian-Americans from running for office -- everything from a lack of funding to not seeing themselves as leaders.

In our Juicy Fruit segment, we tackle the hashtag on everyone's timeline: #OscarsSoWhite.

