11-Year-Old Louisvillian Trades Sleds For Shovel For A Snow Day Enterprise

Nasjah Moody turned Wednesday's snow day into a pay day.

Instead of taking to a Louisville park for sledding and snowball fights, the 11-year-old picked up a shovel and crisscrossed the Shawnee neighborhood selling his snow removal services.

He had a simple concept — knock on a door, flash a bright smile and make a pitch. His going rate topped off at $10 for a stoop and walkway, $25 for a sidewalk, stoop and walkway and $35 for the snow day special: driveway, walkway, sidewalk and stoop.

"I really need money," he said.

Nasjah said he knew that people had things to do, errands to run. They don't want to bother with shoveling snow in frigid temperatures. Some people, he noted, can't do it.

"Especially the elders," he said.

Nasjah sees potential beyond polar ventures. He said he hopes a solid snow clientele could lead to a lawn mowing enterprise this summer.

His uncle, Sturgin Sutton, beamed when Nasjah heaved a load of snow from a Southwestern Parkway stoop.

"I love it," he said. "You don't see too many young guys out here that are eager to put in that type of work."

He said parents should encourage their children to do some hard wintertime work.

"It ain't going to hurt them," he said.

Sturgin, 40, provided Nasjah with transportation for longer trips between houses. He said the day's work also brought the family closer. They told jokes, shared laughs, made some money.

"It's beautiful," he said.

Nasjah enjoyed the snow day hustle, but admitted going to school is the key to his future.

He aspires to be an attorney. His mom tells him he'll be able to put his hard-working traits to good use as a lawyer.

But before any bar exam, he's got to make it through winter.

By 2 p.m., he had worked about 15 homes and had yet to tally his earnings.

"My parents told me not to jinx the money," he said.

With the forecast calling for more snow later in the week, Nasjah had already received requests to return with his shovel and his entrepreneurial spirit.

"I'm going to be good," he said.



Snow Day Also A Time For Play

Not every young Louisvillian spent Wednesday working. WFPL News' J. Tyler Franklin caught up with three young people having fun with makeshift sleds.

Watch:

(Images via J. Tyler Franklin/WFPL News)