Hear How Abandoned Houses Affect The People Who Live Next Door

More than 8,000 vacant or abandoned houses are scattered across Louisville.

Earlier this week, we reported that owners of such properties are on the hook to the city for more than $42 million in property fines. The properties are in every Metro Council district, according to data released by the city's Vacant and Abandoned Properties division.

District 5, in western Louisville, is the only district in which vacant or abandoned properties make up at least 10 percent of all the district's parcels, according to the data.

We spoke to residents in that district who live next door to such properties to get their take on how the blight impacts their lives.

Here's what we heard.

Photo by Jacob Ryan/WFPL News.