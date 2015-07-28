Louisville Omni Development Plan Tweaked Ahead of Review Panel Meeting

Developers of the Omni Hotel project on Thursday will take their updated plans back to the Louisville committee responsible for overseeing standards for real estate developments downtown.

Earlier this month, public comments and questions from committee members flooded a discussion about the near $300-million development, leading to the need for Thursday's meeting.

The project is set to be built on a block bound by Third Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard in downtown Louisville.

At the previous meeting, residents expressed concern over the design along Third Street, as well as some worry regarding the potential loss of historic structures and the project's lack of public space.

Earlier this week, city officials presented redesigned renderings, which specifically featured reworked features along the Third Street corridor.

The redesign brings more glass to the Third Street side—space that Mayor Greg Fischer says presents the possibility of future retail sites. The entrance of the parking garage is also more open in the redesigned renderings.

Nearly 48 percent of the project is being funded by public financing initiatives.

The Downtown Development Review Overlay committee must approve the project's plan before it can move forward. If approved, it will move to the Board of Zoning Adjustment for approval, then developers will be required to apply for construction permits before breaking ground.

Omni representatives said they hope to begin construction by early 2016.