Seve Ghose Will Be Louisville's New Parks Director

Seve Ghose will be the next director of Louisville Metro Parks.

Ghose, 51, will replace Mark Heitz, who announced his retirement from the parks department earlier this year.

Ghose will earn $125,000 annually.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer introduced Ghose at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Ghose is currently the deputy superintendent of the Willamalane Park and Recreation District in Springfield, Oregon, where he oversees a system of 43 parks, trails and sports facilities.

He's also served as parks director in Davenport, Iowa, and in park leadership roles in Portland, Oregon, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

Ghose said he looks forward to engaging low-income residents with the parks system.

He called Louisville a "dream community" for a park enthusiast.

"It is an honor to be selected by Mayor Fischer and to work with a talented Metro Parks and Recreation team, their board, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the Parklands of Floyds Fork," he said.

In Ghose's current role, he created a unique pass for residents younger than 18 allowing them unlimited summer access to park facilities and programs and provided them with free rides on public transit. More than 1,000 such passes sold in the first year.

Fischer said Ghose appealed to him as a proven innovator and team builder.

"I was looking for someone who understands all aspects of the word job," Fischer said.

Ghose will get started in his new role on Sept. 1.