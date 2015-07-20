© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

The Healing Place and Louisville Area Restaurants Working To '86 Addiction'

By Jacob Ryan
Published July 20, 2015 at 9:58 PM EDT
addiction

If you plan on dining out Wednesday, there's a chance a portion of your final bill will help fund patient services at The Healing Place, a drug and alcohol recovery shelter in downtown Louisville.

The Healing Place is partnering with more than 20 Louisville area restaurants with the aim to raise about $12,000 during the day-long effort, said Marla Highbaugh, spokeswoman for The Healing Place.

The event is dubbed "86 Addiction."

Each restaurant will donate 10 percent of their daily proceeds to the recovery center, Highbaugh said. The funds will go "directly to patient services," she added.

On any given day, about 600 people seek help with substance addiction at The Healing Place at no cost. Nearly 96 percent of the people in the center's detox unit are there seeking help with heroin addiction, Highbaugh said.

It cost about $25 a day to house a resident at The Healing Place, she said. With about 600 people using the shelter every day, that adds up to nearly $15,000 in costs related to daily patient services.

And even if the one-day fundraising effort fails to reach the $12,000 goal, every little bit can help.

“Everyday there is somebody coming in to our program that needs a bed, that’s coming off the streets for the first time that’s looking for a change of direction in their life and we want them to have that opportunity," she said.

Highbaugh said the partnership with area restaurants is a natural fit. She said many people served by the Healing Place have worked in the food service industry and express a desire to go back to working in the industry once they resolve themselves of their addiction.

"It's a huge possibility that when you come in to eat at one of these 25 restaurants you may be meeting someone who has come through our program and not even know it," she said.

Here is the list of restaurants participating in the one day event.


  • Anoosh Bistro: 4864 Brownsboro Rd., Louisville
    BoomBozz Taphouse: 3939 Shelbyville Rd., St. Matthews
    BoomBozz Taphouse: 1890 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy., Jeffersontown
    BoomBozz Taphouse: 1450 Veterans Pkwy., Jeffersonville, IN
    Brasserie Provence: 150 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy., Louisville
    Bread and Breakfast: 157 E. Main St., New Albany, IN
    Cafe Lou Lou: 2216 Dundee Rd. #1, Louisville
    Cafe Lou Lou: 106 Sears Ave., St. Matthews
    Chef Maria's Bistro: 107 W. Oak St., Louisville
    Decca: 812 E. Market St., Louisville
    Epic Sammich Co.: 2009 Highland Ave., Louisville
    Ghyslain on Market: 721 E. Market St., Louisville
    Ghyslain at Westport Village: 1215 Herr Ln. Suite 101, Louisville
    Joe's OK Bayou: 9874 Linn Station Rd., Louisville
    Le Gallo Rosso: 1860 Mellwood Ave. Suite 112, Louisville
    Molly Malone's: 933 Baxter Ave., Louisville
    Molly Malone's: 3900 Shelbyville Rd., St. Matthews
    Napa River Grill: 1211 Herr Ln., Louisville
    Pat's Steak House: 2437 Brownsboro Rd., Louisville
    Ramiro's Cantina: 2350 Frankfort Ave., Louisville
    Roux: 1325 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
    The Cafe: 712 Brent St., Louisville
    Uptown Cafe: 1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
    Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant: 150 S. 5th St., Louisville
    Volare Italian Ristorante: 2300 Frankfort Ave., Louisville

 

Tags
News heroin
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
Related Content