The Healing Place and Louisville Area Restaurants Working To '86 Addiction'

If you plan on dining out Wednesday, there's a chance a portion of your final bill will help fund patient services at The Healing Place, a drug and alcohol recovery shelter in downtown Louisville.

The Healing Place is partnering with more than 20 Louisville area restaurants with the aim to raise about $12,000 during the day-long effort, said Marla Highbaugh, spokeswoman for The Healing Place.

The event is dubbed "86 Addiction."

Each restaurant will donate 10 percent of their daily proceeds to the recovery center, Highbaugh said. The funds will go "directly to patient services," she added.

On any given day, about 600 people seek help with substance addiction at The Healing Place at no cost. Nearly 96 percent of the people in the center's detox unit are there seeking help with heroin addiction, Highbaugh said.

It cost about $25 a day to house a resident at The Healing Place, she said. With about 600 people using the shelter every day, that adds up to nearly $15,000 in costs related to daily patient services.

And even if the one-day fundraising effort fails to reach the $12,000 goal, every little bit can help.

“Everyday there is somebody coming in to our program that needs a bed, that’s coming off the streets for the first time that’s looking for a change of direction in their life and we want them to have that opportunity," she said.

Highbaugh said the partnership with area restaurants is a natural fit. She said many people served by the Healing Place have worked in the food service industry and express a desire to go back to working in the industry once they resolve themselves of their addiction.

"It's a huge possibility that when you come in to eat at one of these 25 restaurants you may be meeting someone who has come through our program and not even know it," she said.

Here is the list of restaurants participating in the one day event.

