Here's What You Need At Forecastle, From the People There

By Jacob Ryan
Published July 17, 2015 at 11:37 PM EDT
20150717_151201

Waterfront Park is flooded with music fans there this weekend for the Forecastle Festival. Thousands are expected to attend—and temperatures are forecast to soar.

We stopped by the festival on Friday to talk with some patrons. We wanted to know what they brought and what they think you should bring if you're headed to the waterfront this weekend.

Have a listen.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/215189139" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]

News music
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
