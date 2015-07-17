Here's What You Need At Forecastle, From the People There

Waterfront Park is flooded with music fans there this weekend for the Forecastle Festival. Thousands are expected to attend—and temperatures are forecast to soar.

We stopped by the festival on Friday to talk with some patrons. We wanted to know what they brought and what they think you should bring if you're headed to the waterfront this weekend.

Have a listen.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/215189139" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]