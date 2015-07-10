Scholarships Available For Louisville Workers Seeking More Training

Residents who want to get training for skilled jobs may now qualify for scholarships through KentuckianaWorks.

About $2 million is being made available to unemployed or underemployed residents for training in 50 occupations related to advanced manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, IT and business service, according to a city news release issued Thursday.

KentuckianaWorks identified 50 jobs in high-demand that residents can gain more training in with help of the scholarship funds, Gritton said.

The jobs range in pay from $12 an hour to up to $31 an hour.

Qualifying residents can get up to $4,000 for tuition expenses and as much as $600 for supportive costs such as books and uniforms. The scholarships will be offered for as many as two years, according to the news release.

The $2 million is provided by the federal 2014 Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and administered by KentuckianaWorks. As many as 500 residents will benefit from the scholarship opportunity, said Michael Gritton, executive director of KentuckianaWorks.

Residents in the seven counties surrounding area served by KentuckianaWorks can qualify for the funds, he said.

To find out if you qualify, visit a Kentucky Career Center in Jefferson, Shelby or Bullitt County at one of these times:

