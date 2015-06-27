Listen To Louisville's First Legal Same-Sex Wedding

Twelve years after first meeting and almost four years after being engaged, Tadd Roberts and Benjamin Moore on Friday became the first same-sex couple to be legally married in Louisville.Roberts and Moore made their way to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office in downtown Louisville just hours after the Supreme Court struck down bans on same-sex marriage across the nation.

They wore traditional black tuxedos, and then they stood, hands clasped, in the middle of the clerk's office. Flanking them were family, reporters, advocates and city officials.



Listen

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/212136817" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

Roberts and Moore had been engaged for four years and recently had a formal ceremony—but on Friday it became official.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a very long time," Moore said.

(Photo by Jackie Clarkson)