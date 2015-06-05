Forget the Experts. Here's What Some Louisvillians Think of American Pharoah's Triple Crown Chances.

American Pharaoh on Saturday will attempt to become the first thoroughbred racehorse to win the Triple Crown since Affirmed in 1978.

Some experts think the Kentucky-bred horse has a good shot—the horse is a 3-5 favorite, after all. But to join the 11 horses in history to win the Triple Crown, American Pharoah will have to beat seven other horses in the grueling mile-and-a-half Belmont Stakes.

But let's forget about the experts for a moment.

I spent some time in downtown Louisville on Friday to ask people if they think the horse can become the first Triple Crown winner in 37 years.

Here’s what people had to say:

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/208972050" params="color=ff5500&inverse=false&auto_play=false&show_user=true" width="100%" height="20" iframe="true" /]

"He's a super horse and I hope he does it." — Ken Mudd

"It seems like (trainer Bob) Baffert's horses always win and I'm always like, what's up with that?" — Marlene Fitzpatrick.

"I think the way he's ran the last couple races that he sets up well for the mile and half distance. I think it's a small, eight-horse field, not a lot of early pace. So, I think as long as he has a good inside trip that he'll make it" — Zack Estes

"He's got a really good shot. Great horse and a small field." — Randy Isdahl

(Photo credit: Churchill Downs)