Discount Bus Passes For Young Louisville Residents On Sale Now

Louisville transportation officials are offering bus passes to young people this summer at a discounted rate.

The TARC summer pass program is available to anyone between the ages of 6 to 19.

The passes will be available through Aug. 31.

They cost $30 and will provide holders with unlimited bus travel across the Louisville area. The price of a regular monthly pass is $50.

TARC executive director Barry Barker said he hopes young people will take advantage of the program to get to summer jobs. He said riding public transit can help young people gain self-reliance and independence.

“We encourage young people and employers to consider the Summer Youth Pass for job opportunities this summer,” Barker said. “The pass is a great tool for youth to access positive experiences all summer long throughout Greater Louisville.”

The passes are available online here, by mail or at TARC headquarters on Broadway in downtown Louisville.

Young people participating in qualified summer programs will be able to ride TARC for free, city officials announced on Monday.