Wild and Woolly Video closes this month after 18 years of catering to Louisville's more eclectic film tastes.

Louisville had plenty of video stores when Wild and Woolly opened in 1997—but the Bardstown Road store is among the last left standing. Owner Todd Brashear said Wild and Woolly's longevity is due largely to its collection of hard-to-find movies.

"We are known for weird horror movies and stuff like that, but I also have a lot of Alfred Hitchcock," he said. "But I do think, overall, a whole lot of the people who shopped here were what you would call real film fans."

That leads to the question: What were the most-rented movies in Wild and Woolly's 18 years of existence?

Here it is.

Wild and Woolly officially closes on March 23.

Brashear spoke a little more about his theories behind this list. Listen below:

What Were Wild and Woolly Video's 20 Most-Rented Movies?

1. Wicker Man (original)

2.Don't Look Now



3. Brother's Keeper



4. Blood Simple

5. The Wire: Season 1



6. Arrested Development S1



7. Barton Fink



8. Brazil



9. Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 1



10. The Conversation



11. Vertigo

12. Twilight Zone: Season 1

13. The Changeling

14. Airplane!

15. Eastbound & Down: Season 1

16. French Connection

17. The Accountant

18. Boy and His Dog

19. La Dolce Vita

20. Traci, I Love You