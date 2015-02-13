Steve Magre is the New Louisville Metro Council Member From District 10

Steve Magre was chosen Thursday night to represent District 10 on the Louisville Metro Council.

Magre, the former president of the old Louisville Board of Aldermen, was selected with 17 votes. Pat Mulvihill got 4 votes and Michael Meeks got one. Three members were absent.

The District 10 seat became vacant with the death last month of council President Jim King.

He will serve as the District 10 representative until a general election is held in November to determine who will serve out the remainder of King's term--which is slated for reelection in 2016.

Magre said he will seek the seat in that election. Mulvihill has been endorsed by the Jefferson County Democratic Party for the seat in November.

Magre was one of 13 initial candidates (three dropped out before Thursday's vote) who applied for the vacant council seat. In accordance with state law,the council had 30 days following King's death to fill the seat.

Friday is the 30 day deadline.

The council conducted interviews with each candidate earlier this week.

Magre was sworn in following the vote, but abstained from voting on any issues.

He said he will establish a District 10 advisory board and looks forward to participating in the council process and representing his constituents "as close to possible the way Jim did it."

"I've hit the ground running," he said. "My door is open, I couldn't be happier in terms of being able to win in a way that represents the Democratic caucus support and the Republican caucus support. To me, that's what good government is all about."