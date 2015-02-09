Louisville Metro Council District 10 Applicants To Be Interviewed Today

Update: 3 Withdraw

Three applicants for the vacant Louisville Metro Council seat have withdrawn: Albert Tronzo, Ellie Kerstetter and Herman Harris, according to a news release sent Monday by a council spokesman.

Earlier

The Louisville Metro Council interviews the 13 applicants for the District 10 seat at 4 pm Monday.

The seat for District 10, which includes Buechel, Camp Taylor and Germantown, was left vacant following the death of council President Jim King in January.

Each candidate will be allowed about 15 minutes to present their platform to the council. The council members will also have the opportunity to ask questions, said Tony Hyatt, spokesman for the council's Democratic caucus.

Hyatt said the interview process seeks to determine the candidates' goal is for District 10 and the city as a whole.

Expect questions to include: "What do you see as what you bring to the table to improve the district, what are you goals, how do you work with the community, what is your history of working with the community, how in the past have you been involved and what would you like to do in the future," Hyatt said.

Though the Jefferson County Democratic Party has already announced its endorsement of Pat Mulvihill for the seat, Hyatt said that isn't expected to affect the credibility of other candidates.

"The council doesn't really look at it that way," he said. "The democratic Party is doing what they are obligated to do by the state and they are well within their rights to do it."

He said the interviews are expected to be completed Monday and the full council is looking to vote to fill the District 10 void at their regular meeting Thursday.

According to a Courier-Journal database, King's salary with Louisville Metro was just more than $44,000 annually.

Here are the candidates:

Bruce Brightwell, attorney

