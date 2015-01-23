Stumbo Will Ask For the Release of the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission Audit

Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo plans to ask for the public release of a performance audit of the Legislative Research Commission requested following a 2013 sexual harassment scandal in the state Capitol.

Stumbo sits on the leadership board for the LRC, a state agency that provides research and support to state legislators.

In a statement Friday, Stumbo said he'll motion for the release of the audit report, which was conducted last year by the National Conference of Legislatures.

"The draft report contains numerous findings and recommendations regarding LRC which will aid us in our mission to effectively serve the people of Kentucky," Stumbo said in the statement.

"While we may not all agree with every point made, we can certainly engage in a discussion of the issues.”

The LRC leadership commissioned the audit last year after a series of allegations were made about theculture in the Capitol, starting with sexual harassment claims against then-state Rep. John Arnold, a Democrat from Sturgis.

Arnold later resigned.

The audit cost about $42,000.

A draft was submitted in April and seen by legislative leaders, but not publicly released.

At a gubernatorial debate Friday in Louisville hosted by the Kentucky Press Association, Republican candidate Justice Will T. Scott said the report should be released.

“Show it,” said Scott, a former Kentucky Supreme Court. “I mean you did the report, quit gaming around about what, why you don’t want to have it. I mean everybody’s covering everybody. Put it out there. Let’s get it over with so we can get on with this election.”

The other candidates present for the debate—Republicans James Comer and Hal Heiner, as well as Democrat Geoff Young—advocated for the release of the report.