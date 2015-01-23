Louisville Metro Chief Financial Officer Steve Rowland Resigns

Louisville Metro chief financial officer Steve Rowland resigned Friday, weeks after his arrest on disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges.

Mayor Greg Fischer will begin seeking a new chief financial officer for the city, according to a news release announcing Rowland's resignation. The reason for Rowland's resignation was not specified in the news release.

The charges against Rowland were dismissed last week following his completion of 20-hours community service. He had served as chief financial officer for Louisville Metro since 2011. He was paid $119,917 annually, according to the city's salary database.

"Steve has been an excellent CFO for the city and for the taxpayers,” Fischer said. “I wish him the best.”

Rowland was arrested earlier this month outside a restaurant on River Road, according to police reports. He was arrested with Metro Council Democratic Caucus director Elizabeth Hoffman, who faced the same charges. The Democratic Caucus placed Hoffman on unpaid leave.

Attempts to contact Rowland on Friday were unsuccessful.

A spokesman for the mayor's office would not say when the post is expected to be filled.

Budget Director Daniel Frockt will remain as interim CFO and interim director of the Office of Management and Budget while the search is underway, according to the news release.