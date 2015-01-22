Here Are the Candidates For the District 10 Louisville Metro Council Seat

Thirteen people have applied to be the next Louisville Metro Council from District 10.

The seat had been held since 2004 by Jim King, who died last week.

Applications were due Thursday afternoon.

Now that the application period has closed, the Jefferson County Attorney's Office will “double check” each applicant to ensure they are legally eligible for the post, said Tony Hyatt, spokesman for the democratic caucus.

To be eligible, applicants must be 18 years old, a legal voter and a resident of the district for at least one year. District 10 includes Germantown, Camp Taylor and Buechel.

Once candidates are cleared by the county attorney, the council at a special meeting will conduct interviews of each applicant, Hyatt said.

He added the interview process could last “an entire day.”

“Basically they look for community involvement and ‘how you plan to operate as a councilperson,’” Hyatt said.

Following the interviews, the full council will cast votes to select King’s successor. A majority of 13 votes will be needed to approve a the new council member, Hyatt said.

“They will be doing the same thing as any other council person and they will be responsible for taking care of the needs of their district,” he said.

The selected candidate will serve at least until November, when a general election will be held to elect a council member to carry out the remainder of King’s term. The term expires in 2016.

The candidates are:

