An Early Look at the Louisville Metro Police Racial Profiling Study

Update:Here's the full story on the report.Earlier: Louisville Metro Police on Friday released the long-awaited study into whether officers racially profile in making traffic stops.WFPL's Jacob Ryan is at a news conference Friday morning where the study is being released and discussed:

9.4 pct of stops during study period resulted in a search. Of those, 53.5 pct of white drivers were searched, 43.1 pct of black drivers — jacob ryan (@jacobhryan) October 24, 2014

13.7 pct of black drivers stopped were searched. 7.6 of white drivers stopped were searched, per study. — jacob ryan (@jacobhryan) October 24, 2014

There were 87,775 traffic stops analyzed during the study, conducted by the UofL Justice Administration Department. — jacob ryan (@jacobhryan) October 24, 2014

Chief Conrad says the report is not "definitive," but provides data the department can work with. #LMPD — jacob ryan (@jacobhryan) October 24, 2014

The study was done by Deborah Keeling, chair of the justice administration department at the University of Louisville. Keeling looked at data on every traffic stop from April 1, 2012 to March 31, 2013.Chief Steve Conradrequested the study in 2012;he said he wanted to be able to prove what he believed—that Louisville Metro Police officers conducted fair police work."I am thoroughly convinced that the Louisville Metro Police Department does not racially profile," Conrad said in June 2012. "But I don't have the information that I need to be able to demonstrate to anybody in the community that what I'm saying is true. I believe it, but I can't show it." Update: 12:50 p.m.: Here's the Full Study