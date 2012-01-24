© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Charter School Advocates Release Second TV Ad

By Kenny Colston
Published January 24, 2012 at 2:39 PM EST

Sensing their time is coming, advocates of charter schools in Kentucky are doubling down on their efforts.One such group, Kentuckians for Reform in Education, or KARE, is out with their second TV advertisement supporting charter schools. KARE is run by former Louisville mayoral candidate Hal Heiner, and the ad is running statewide on network and cable TV. It follows an advertising push from the beginning of this month. The newest ad, titled "Dreams" is below. It continues what KARE calls an "educational push" for charter schools in Kentucky.Advocates of charter schools have seen a new openness to legislation from two key lawmakers, House Speaker Greg Stumbo and House Education chairman Carl Rollins.But they say openness is not enough, so they will continue to advertise and to lobby lawmakers.

KAREKentucky House Speaker Greg StumboState Rep. Carl Rollinshal heinerkentucky general assemblycharter schoolsKentucky General Assembly
Kenny Colston
