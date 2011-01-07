Immigration Bill Wins Kentucky Senate Approval

By Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public Radio Legislation that target’s Kentucky’s illegal immigrants has emerged from the state Senate.The bill allows police to check a person’s immigration status when there’s a reasonable suspicion. If enacted, it could result in deportation. Hardin County Senator Mike Wilson cast a 'yes' vote. He says the law would also target terrorists..."Those who are coming from countries that are from the middle east who have intentions of doing harm to us through terroristic tactics. I don’t think that we’ve considered that," he said. Opponents argue the arrest of illegal immigrants could put a real financial strain on county jails. Lexington Senator Kathy Stein says some religious organizations also have concerns."Not only for its constitutionality but for its humanity as well," she said. The bill goes on to the House, where its fate is uncertain.