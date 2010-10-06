Ali Center Artist Presents New Works

Carlos Gamez de Francisco is a visual artist from Cuba, and was named the 2009-2010 Artist-in-Residence for the Ali Center’s “Dreammakers” program. As part of this program, de Francisco worked with local Hispanic communities, and will visit U of L’s Latin Studies program. The artist also created new works for the Ali Center, which will be on display later this month. Spokesperson John Faulkner says the works will occupy the LeRoy Neiman Gallery, "There are approximately 40 pieces of work. So on the lower level there will be water colors, and on the second level there will also be acrylics and oil that he’s done. And also adjacent to the water colors on the first floor, is an animated video that he did in conjunction with another Cuban artist."The selection committee reviewed over 150 artist applications, and chose de Francisco for his skill and unique style.