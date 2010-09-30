© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Large Crowd Expected at Art Show

By Daniel Gilliam
Published September 30, 2010 at 4:14 PM EDT

The 2010 St. James Court Art Show will be held Friday through Sunday in Old Louisville.  The show is now in its 54th year, and has grown to attract artists from 40 different states.  The show’s director Margue Esrock predicts a large crowd, thanks in part to the weather, "In the past we’ve had anywhere between 200,000 to 300,000 people over three days, so I’m guessing that because of the beautiful weather it will be on the upper-scale."This year's event will include a music stage for local acts and 750 exhibitors, and stretches from Hill Street to Park Avenue, in between Third and Sixth. The St. James Court Art Show is produced by five neighborhood associations and the West End Baptist Church.

