News

Transparency Efforts Discussed In Frankfort

By Rick Howlett
Published August 26, 2010 at 12:12 AM EDT

Kentucky’s efforts to make government more transparent and open are being applauded by a researcher at George Mason University in Virginia.Jim Musser says Kentucky’s voluntary attempts to put as much information as possible about state spending online is a good step forward, but such efforts should be codified into law.“Really, the best way to achieve lasting transparency is through legislative action. And I don’t say this to detract from what they’re doing, even in the least. It’s been quite commendable. But offices change hands.”Efforts to make Kentucky government more accessible are continuing, with at least two open government bills already pre-filed for consideration by the 2011 General Assembly.

