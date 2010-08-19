© 2022 Louisville Public Media

U of L Announces OK Go Concert

By Daniel Gilliam
Published August 19, 2010 at 11:00 AM EDT

Grammy-award winning band OK Go is set to headline the first Discover Louisville Festival. The event, created by the University of Louisville, is designed to connect students with the community. "U of L is tring to reach out to the community to get more people on our campus, to see what a beautiful campus we have," says spokesperson John Dries, "We're trying to make sure that our students realize how much there is to do in Louisville." OK Go will perform the headlining concert on October 12, 2010 at the Grawemeyer Hall Oval.

Daniel Gilliam
