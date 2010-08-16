JCPS Revamps Website

Jefferson County Public Schools' website has a new look as the district is trying to simplify where parents get information.With the start of the 2010 school year Jefferson County Public Schools has worked to improve its presence online. The major renovation of the site is designed to help parents find information more quickly.“What we’ve tried to do with the new website design is to organize information on pertinent topics, so parents might find them in one place. For instance, back to school info is available if you click the link on the homepage, you go to the parent page. But, instead of having to scroll up and down the parent page to find it, we put it under one heading, it says “back to school info,” says JCPS spokesperson Stephanie Bateman.The JCPS website includes a School Finder and a Bus Finder function for parents' home address.