© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

JCPS Revamps Website

By Daniel Gilliam
Published August 16, 2010 at 11:37 PM EDT

Jefferson County Public Schools' website has a new look as the district is trying to simplify where parents get information.With the start of the 2010 school year Jefferson County Public Schools has worked to improve its presence online. The major renovation of the site is designed to help parents find information more quickly.“What we’ve tried to do with the new website design is to organize information on pertinent topics, so parents might find them in one place. For instance, back to school info is available if you click the link on the homepage, you go to the parent page. But, instead of having to scroll up and down the parent page to find it, we put it under one heading, it says “back to school info,” says JCPS spokesperson Stephanie Bateman.The JCPS website includes a School Finder and a Bus Finder function for parents' home address.

Tags
News jefferson county public schools
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam
Related Content