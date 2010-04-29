© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Amanda's Bill Signed Into Law

By Rick Howlett
Published April 29, 2010 at 7:04 PM EDT

In a ceremony at the State Capitol Wednesday,  Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear signed Amanda’s Bill on domestic violence into law.  The measure is named for former state worker Amanda Ross, who was gunned down in Lexington last year.  Among the speakers at the ceremony was Diana Ross, Amanda’s mother. "Words cannot express my sincere appreciation that my beautiful daughter Amanda has been honored in this manner.  Amanda’s Law provides our courts with a new and innovative tool to help protect victims of domestic violence,” she said.The law allows judges to order electronic tracking of individuals who have violated a domestic violence order.  Former lawmaker Steve Nunn, who’s accused of killing Amanda Ross, awaits trial.  He has pleaded not guilty.

Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
