Billboard Measure Wins House Approval
By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioWith little debate Tuesday, the Kentucky House approved legislation exempting billboards with religious messages from state permitting requirements.Environmentalists warn the state will lose $40 million per year in federal highway dollars if the bill becomes law, but House Speaker Greg Stumbo a loophole has been found.“We actually – some people from the environmental community were kind enough to point that out to us. There will not be a fiscal impact as we understand it,” Stumbo said.With seven days remaining in the session, the bill, which breezed through the House 80-16 Tuesday, now moves to the Senate.