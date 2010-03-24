© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Billboard Measure Wins House Approval

By Rick Howlett
Published March 24, 2010 at 2:50 PM EDT

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioWith little debate Tuesday, the Kentucky House approved legislation exempting billboards with religious messages from state permitting requirements.Environmentalists warn the state will lose $40 million per year in federal highway dollars if the bill becomes law, but House Speaker Greg Stumbo a loophole has been found.“We actually – some people from the environmental community were kind enough to point that out to us. There will not be a fiscal impact as we understand it,” Stumbo said.With seven days remaining in the session, the bill, which breezed through the House 80-16 Tuesday, now moves to the Senate.

kentucky general assembly billboards Kentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
