Amanda's Bill Progresses in General Assembly

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighAmanda’s Bill on domestic violence has moved another step closer to final passage in the Kentucky General Assembly.Amanda’s Bill has been subjected to several weeks of hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which now has unanimously passed a revised version of the bill. The biggest change requires a violation of a Domestic Violence Order before the person named in the order can be required to wear an electronic tracking device.House Speaker Greg Stumbo, the bill’s primary sponsor, is OK with that.“You know, we’ll analyze it and look at it, but I’m very pleased and was obviously gratified that it received full committee support, unanimously," says Stumbo, "It's not had a Senate vote yet, so we’re moving in the right direction.”The bill moves to the Senate floor.It’s named for Amanda Ross, who was gunned down outside her Lexington townhouse last September. Awaiting trial for her murder is former lawmaker Steve Nunn, who has pleaded not guilty.