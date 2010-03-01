House Leaders Continue Work On Budget

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioKentucky House leaders worked over the weekend to try to put the finishing touches on the state budget.After meeting with university presidents Friday, Speaker Greg Stumbo said House leaders would try to find more money for higher education. In the House budget outline released 10-days ago, university budgets were cut two percent the first year and flat-lined the second.“We’re hoping to put money back in both of those years. It’s harder the second year because there is more money, but we’re going to try to do something,” Stumbo said.Stumbo says a budget bill should be ready in the next day or two, and he still hopes the House can vote on the spending plan sometime next week. There are 23 days remaining in the 2010 session.