House Leaders Defend Proposed Education Cuts

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighConcerns are being raised about education cuts in the broad budget outline released last Thursday by Kentucky House leaders.The House budget plan unveiled last week rolls back two classroom days, for a savings of around $34 million per year over the next biennium. The proposal is drawing fire from education groups, but House Speaker Greg Stumbo says Kentucky will still have more instructional hours than many surrounding states.“Hopefully, if the economy gets better, perhaps this time two years from now, the General Assembly will be able to add those days back. But, the point is, there’s no evidence at all that indicates that my adding two more days that the learning process is positively affected,” he said.The budget plan also includes two percent cuts to the universities, and Stumbo says university presidents are seeking a meeting with him this week to discuss the matter.