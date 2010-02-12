© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Beshear Asks Lawmakers To Reconsider Expanded Gaming

By Rick Howlett
Published February 12, 2010 at 1:19 AM EST

Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is making a new pitch for casino gambling.In a two-page letter to House members, Beshear urges lawmakers to reconsider his budget plan, based on 780-million dollars in revenue from video slots at horse tracks. The governor says his proposal is preferable to “a budget that relies on a hope and prayer.”But House Speaker Greg Stumbo still isn’t hearing any hue and cry to pass the governor’s budget.“We’ve told him that obviously, he’s welcome to do all he can to pass his agenda. But we haven’t been able to detect any real movement or support for it,” Stumbo said.Meanwhile, House and Senate leaders continue behind-the-scenes negotiations on a new state spending plan. Speaker Stumbo still hopes to have a budget to the Senate by the first week of March.

Tags
News Kentucky Governor Steve BeshearKentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbocasino gamingKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content