Beshear Asks Lawmakers To Reconsider Expanded Gaming

Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is making a new pitch for casino gambling.In a two-page letter to House members, Beshear urges lawmakers to reconsider his budget plan, based on 780-million dollars in revenue from video slots at horse tracks. The governor says his proposal is preferable to “a budget that relies on a hope and prayer.”But House Speaker Greg Stumbo still isn’t hearing any hue and cry to pass the governor’s budget.“We’ve told him that obviously, he’s welcome to do all he can to pass his agenda. But we haven’t been able to detect any real movement or support for it,” Stumbo said.Meanwhile, House and Senate leaders continue behind-the-scenes negotiations on a new state spending plan. Speaker Stumbo still hopes to have a budget to the Senate by the first week of March.